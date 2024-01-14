(Image) Alexander-Arnold meets famous Liverpool fan at Milan fashion event

Seeing as Liverpool were given an unprecedented 10-day break from action, it’s no surprise to see that the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold are currently enjoying a holiday.

The Scouser in our team has been delving into his interest in fashion, in MIlan and pictures have been shared of him at a Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy.

Amongst the images that have circulated from our vice captain’s visit to the capital city, was one with him and ‘Force’ – a Thai actor.

It’s nice to see that our players are able to enjoy the opportunity to let their hair down and we all hope that our No.66 will be back from his knee injury soon.

You can view the images of Alexander-Arnold via BriarcliffInmate on Reddit:

