(Video) Alexander-Arnold spotted hobling as injury comeback continues on holiday

Liverpool fans and players are enjoying a weekend without Premier League action due to the winter break and it seems that this is allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to continue his rehab from injury.

In a video shared on social media, the Scouser in our team was captured thrilling fans in Milan as he arrived for a fashion show.

READ MORE: (Images) Luis Diaz celebrates birthday during well timed winter break

However, our No.66 appeared to still be limping in some discomfort which should worry some about how likely a near return to football will be.

With big games coming at the end of the month, we’ll all be praying that our pass master will be back sooner rather than later.

You can view the video of Alexander-Arnold via @AnythingLFC_ on X:

Trent Alexander Arnold in Milan yesterday 🇮🇹😎 pic.twitter.com/HLmh1GLq5v — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) January 14, 2024

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman