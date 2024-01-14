Barcelona consider former Liverpool transfer target expendable; revamped interest could begin – report

There are always a few players in every window that are strongly linked with a move to Liverpool but it never comes to fruition and any future interest can always be interesting.

As reported by footballtransfers.com, Barcelona are reportedly set to offer Newcastle three players in order to seal a possible move for Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

This report went on to confirm that it was Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha, who could be set to move to the North East in place of the midfielder.

Seeing as there were so many strong links with Jurgen Klopp possibly signing the former Leeds United winger in the past, we may well now be interested in making a move for his services.

The 27-year-old is currently sidelined with ‘an injury to his biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh’ (via fcbarcelona.com), but could prove to be a useful addition to our fire power at the top of the pitch.

It seems unlikely that Eddie Howe would want to sell his own Brazilian star, even for the three players on offer from the La Liga giants.

So, we can at least take from all this that the Catalonian club no longer view their Brazilian winger as a long-term prospect for their side.

If we’ve ever considered a move for his services viable in the past, then a transfer now could be a lot cheaper than it would have been in years gone by.

We’ll see how this one pans out but it’s certainly worth both the Reds keeping an eye on the former Premier League attacker and us as fans considering whether this would be a worthwhile move in the near future.

