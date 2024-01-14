(Images) Luis Diaz celebrates birthday during well timed winter break

Having a winter break in English football is a new thing but it has been timed perfectly for Luis Diaz who can celebrate his birthday with friends and family.

We’re in the midst of 10 full days without Liverpool action and for this weekend to fall on the special day for our No.7, is a real stroke of luck.

READ MORE: (Images) Mac Allister shares holiday snaps as he enjoys Liverpool break

Taking to his Instagram account, the Colombian wrote: ‘#27🎂🙌🏻❤️’ and shared pictures of his celebrations with his child and partner.

Let’s hope that this break means that our winger, and all the other members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, can return fully revitalised.

You can view the images of Diaz from his Instagram account:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman