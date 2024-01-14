Manager of European giant admits ‘serious talk going on’ with Jordan Henderson as ex-Red seeks Saudi exit

Ajax manager John van ‘t Schip has admitted there is ‘serious talk going on’ between his club and former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

The England international left Anfield to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq in the summer but is reportedly unhappy in the Middle East and is already searching for a return to Europe.

The 33-year-old is set for crunch talks with Steven Gerrad with Al-Ettifaq not willing to sell or even loan the midfielder this month.

Ajax have other ideas, however, and van ‘t Schip believes Henderson would bring a lot to the side from the Dutch capital.

“There is serious talk going on with Henderson,” Van ‘t Schip told ESPN. “He still has some things to arrange in Saudi Arabia.

“It could be a nice match. It’s no secret that we could really use that type of player. Other guys can benefit from that.”

The former Sunderland man has featured 19 times for Gerrard’s side this term – registering five assists in the process.

Despite his move away from Europe England boss Gareth Southgate has continued to select Henderson but with the European Championships on the horizon this summer the ex-Red is clearly eager to start plying his trade closer to home in order to ensure he remains a part of the Three Lions’ plans.

It’s not very often a manager will comment on a potential transfer like the Ajax boss has done here so we’ll just have to wait and see if any deal is completed this month.

Things clearly haven’t gone to plan for the midfielder in the Gulf Nation (Al-Ettifaq are 28 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal) but he clearly believes he’s still got a lot to offer in Europe.

