Former Everton favourite says ‘consistent’ Liverpool ace is an ‘all-time’ legend

Former Everton favourite Yakubu has heaped huge praise on one Liverpool ace as the African Cup of Nations gets going in the Ivory Coast.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be without the services of Mo Salah for the remainder of January as he represents his nation Egypt at the tournament.

The 31-year-old has registered 18 goals and nine assists this term (across all competitions) and is one of the main reasons why Liverpool are top of the Premier League and still fighting strong on their other three fronts.

The Egyptian King will be hoping to help his nation to success in the competition for the first time since 2010

“Salah has won African Footballer of the Year twice. He is just so good. He’s still one of the top legends in Africa, not only now but of all-time. He’s just so consistent for Liverpool and is scoring so many goals. Egypt are strong and they also have many other great players,” Yakubu told The Mirror (as quoted by The Boot Room).

READ MORE: (Video) Wataru Endo assists Taki Minamino for superb Japan equaliser at Asian Cup

There’s no doubt that Egypt will be looking to Salah for inspiration with him being their main threat at the top end of the pitch.

He’s the nation’s record goalscorer with 53 goals and he’ll be looking to add to that tally later today when the pharaoh’s get their campaign underway against Mozambique.

He’s not only a legend in Africa, however, he’s also a Liverpool and a Premier League legend for what he’s done since rejoining the English top-flight in 2017.

He’s Liverpool’s record goalscorer in the Premier League (151), the highest scoring African in the Premier League (153) and helped the Reds to the title during the 2019/20 campaign.

He’ll be hoping to win his second title this term with Klopp’s men currently two points clear at the top!

🚨EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Signing Summerville over Bakayoko makes more sense, the young LFC star who could save Reds a fortune, January window latest and much more!