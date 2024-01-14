‘Really important’ – Pep Guardiola can’t stop himself from speaking about Liverpool after Newcastle victory

Manchester City came from behind to defeat Newcastle 3-2 at St. James’ Park last night and Pep Guardiola couldn’t help but speak about Liverpool and Anfield following the game.

Bernardo Silva’s clever flicked finish had initially put the visitors ahead but two quick strikes from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon had the hosts in front at half time.

Kevin De Bruyne was introduced from the bench and dragged City level four minutes later but a late Oscar Bobb effort won the game for the Champions.

Liverpool still remain two points clear at the top of the Premier League, however, and Guardiola emphasised the importance of picking up all three points with Jurgen Klopp’s side ‘flying’ at the moment.

“It’s really important [to win against Newcastle] because Liverpool are flying over the last month and we have to go to Anfield so it’s better to be close to them,” the Spaniard said (as quoted by Rousing The Kop).

“This is what I want, waiting on Manu [Akanji], John [Stones] and Erling [Haaland] to come back as soon as possible when the Champions League is coming and FA Cup is here to use everyone.”

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson due for crunch talks with Steven Gerrard imminently; future should become clearer

Liverpool earned a draw when they visited the Etihad back in November thanks to a superb second half strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Sky Blues are set to visit Anfield for the return fixture at the beginning of March in what could be a huge game in regards to the title race.

A lot can and will happen before then, however, so we need to continue taking each game as they come as we also juggle the three other competitions we’re still fighting strong in.

We’re currently without a number of key players through injury and through international duty but let’s hope the likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai can return in the coming weeks to give the squad a huge boost.

🚨EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Signing Summerville over Bakayoko makes more sense, the young LFC star who could save Reds a fortune, January window latest and much more