Jordan Henderson due for crunch talks with Steven Gerrard imminently; future should become clearer

Jordan Henderson is reportedly expected to participate in crunch talks over his future in Saudi Arabia with Steven Gerrard and Al-Ettifaq’s sporting director.

Ben Jacobs shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter) this morning amid allegations of the ex-Liverpool skipper’s unhappiness in the Middle East.

The 33-year-old departed Anfield in the summer after Jurgen Klopp made clear that his playing minutes would be naturally reduced for the 2023/24 season.

What a waste

The first title-winning captain Liverpool have had in years – the man who lifted both the European Cup and Premier League trophy – gone without the farewell his contributions merited.

It all seems such a massive shame to see a man who dedicated the best years of his career to the Reds ultimately get every decision he’s made since the summer wildly wrong.

Fair enough, a drop in minutes is hard to take – but did he really have to throw a tantrum and storm off to Saudi Arabia – abandoning his commitments to the LGBTQI+ community in the process?

Disappointing is putting it mildly.

