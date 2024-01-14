Jordan Henderson due for crunch talks with Steven Gerrard imminently; future should become clearer

Jordan Henderson is reportedly expected to participate in crunch talks over his future in Saudi Arabia with Steven Gerrard and Al-Ettifaq’s sporting director.

Ben Jacobs shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter) this morning amid allegations of the ex-Liverpool skipper’s unhappiness in the Middle East.

Jordan Henderson is expected to arrive in Abu Dhabi today for Al-Ettifaq's mid-season training camp. Club's position remains they don't want to sell or loan him this window and won't be pressured into doing so. Henderson is yet to tell the club he wants to leave. Talks… pic.twitter.com/Hnlhdxo5Um — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 14, 2024

The 33-year-old departed Anfield in the summer after Jurgen Klopp made clear that his playing minutes would be naturally reduced for the 2023/24 season.

READ MORE: Monstrous: Liverpool loanee showed his potential with defensive masterclass on debut

READ MORE: Liverpool identify replacement for ‘world-class’ 25-year-old who could leave this summer – report

What a waste

The first title-winning captain Liverpool have had in years – the man who lifted both the European Cup and Premier League trophy – gone without the farewell his contributions merited.

It all seems such a massive shame to see a man who dedicated the best years of his career to the Reds ultimately get every decision he’s made since the summer wildly wrong.

Fair enough, a drop in minutes is hard to take – but did he really have to throw a tantrum and storm off to Saudi Arabia – abandoning his commitments to the LGBTQI+ community in the process?

Disappointing is putting it mildly.

🚨EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Signing Summerville over Bakayoko makes more sense, the young LFC star who could save Reds a fortune, January window latest and much more!