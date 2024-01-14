Liverpool identify replacement for ‘world-class’ 25-year-old who could leave this summer – report

Liverpool are now understood to have identified Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson on their transfer radar.

This update comes courtesy of reporter Alan Nixon on his personal Patreon (as relayed by The 72) amid some degree of uncertainty over Caoimhin Kelleher’s future.

The 25-year-old resisted the lure of a summer exit ahead of the 2023/24 season, though it remains to be seen whether the second-choice shotstopper’s willpower will remain as resolute come the end of the campaign.

Planning for the future.

Pep Lijnders has previously described the Republic of Ireland international as a ‘world-class’ (Yahoo!news) goalie and it has to be surely inevitable that his talents will attract interest he can’t ignore sooner rather than later.

We’d rather keep him at Anfield, of course, though we’d be far from surprised to see Kelleher explore the possibility of being a No.1 elsewhere should an opportunity arise this summer.

At that point, replacing his services with those offered by Sunderland’s 23-year-old ‘keeper may not be the worst shout in the world.

We’re a little tentative about this one as far as links go, though the logic isn’t entirely askew.

