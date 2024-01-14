Liverpool set to be handed more 12:30 KO misery following next international break – report

Liverpool fans will be well aware at how unfair it is that we seem to be repeatedly handed the early kick-off after an international break but this hasn’t stopped organisers from wanting to do it again.

Taking to X, @MoArsenal86 reported: ‘TNT Sport, who still have two LFC picks remaining, want Liverpool vs Brighton on Saturday March 30 at 12.30pm, making it 4/4 for Liverpool in the early lunchtime slot after International breaks.’



It’s grossly unfair for the same team to be handed this burden four times in the same season, when it’s such an obvious disadvantage to have less time for players to return and recover from international duty.

READ MORE: (Video) Shearer comments on moving proposed Liverpool fixture to Saudi Arabia

Jurgen Klopp’s side are an understandable pull for TV audiences and with our Europa League schedule meaning we play a lot of Sunday fixtures, the opportunities for TNT to show our games are hampered.

However, there needs to be a rule put in place so that each team can only be handed this first early fixture after the break on one occasion in a season.

Until this is introduced, it seems that we’re going to be repeatedly picked on and thus our side is tested more than anyone else.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold spotted hobling as injury comeback continues on holiday

We will no doubt take on Brighton to the best of our ability and hope to come out on top but let’s hope that we’re not in the Europa League again next season, so this farce isn’t repeated.

For now though, there needs to be a serious look into the fact that we’re being punished for being a popular side and there’s nothing we can do to stop a clear unfair disadvantage being thrust upon us.

You can view the early kick-off fixture update for Liverpool via @MoArsenal86 on X:

🚨 Man City vs Arsenal will be moved to Sunday March 31, 4.30pm, per source. TNT Sport, who still have two LFC picks remaining, want Liverpool vs Brighton on Saturday March 30 at 12.30pm, making it 4/4 for Liverpool in the early lunchtime slot after International breaks. — Mo (@MoArsenal86) January 14, 2024

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman