Liverpool incoming confirmed by club manager; Reds’ depth now will be significant

It just wasn’t meant to be for Calvin Ramsay at Preston North End, with his the latest loan to be cut short.

The Liverpool fullback’s return to Anfield was confirmed by the Championship outfit’s boss, Ryan Lowe, in a conversation with reporters.

“We’ve got no information on it yet, but Liverpool are calling him back. We are just waiting on them to officially announce it, but he has gone back to Liverpool yeah,” the manager was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Post.

This follows a series of highly unfortunate events for the Scottish right-back, with a bout of COVID following an injury setback.

Will it ever work out for Ramsay?

The former Aberdeen star arrived with high hopes from the Scottish Premiership, having recorded 10 goal contributions in 33 games in the 2021/22 season.

Since that point, however, Ramsay’s collected 470 minutes across the following two campaigns – a far cry from the 2,290 minutes secured two terms prior.

At 20 years of age, we perhaps shouldn’t be panicking yet over what the future holds for the footballer, though perhaps a brief break before being sent out on loan once more might do him the world of good.

We’re rooting for the lad!

