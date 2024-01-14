Monstrous: Liverpool loanee showed his potential with defensive masterclass on debut

Liverpool Football Club have a number of young talents who are well worth keeping a close eye on it seems.

Luke Chambers, for one, is certainly within that category of footballer, posting a remarkable debut with League One side Wigan Athletic following his loan move.

Stats recorded by @CentralWigan on X show the teenager made an instant impact against Northampton Town, posting some rather impressive defensive numbers.

Luke Chambers on his Wigan Athletic debut 👊🏼 ⌚️ 90 Minutes

👟 89 Touches

🎯 84% (62/74) Pass Accuracy

💢 3 Tackles

💪🏼 5/6 Ground Duels Won

🚫 1 Clearance Looked more than capable at this level against a strong Northampton Town side. Plenty more to come! 🔵⚪️#wafc | #LFC pic.twitter.com/BjeNQxqo2n — Central Wigan (@CentralWigan) January 13, 2024

READ MORE: Liverpool identify replacement for ‘world-class’ 25-year-old who could leave this summer – report

READ MORE: Liverpool watching 18-y/o attacker on a goal every 109 minutes; Klopp loves him – report

How many fullbacks?

It’s quite something how unfortunate we’ve been this term regarding the health and fitness of our fullbacks.

All three of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson have been sidelined of late, forcing a combination of youngsters and Joe Gomez to step up in their place.

To be fair to our former Charlton Athletic prospect and, most recently, Conor Bradley at right-back, they’ve both been absolutely exceptional when called upon.

If Chambers can replicate the levels shown on his debut across the rest of his loan, he may very well be one to watch come pre-season!

🚨EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Signing Summerville over Bakayoko makes more sense, the young LFC star who could save Reds a fortune, January window latest and much more!