The price tag Liverpool have slapped on ‘absolutely exceptional’ 25-y/o ahead of potential summer exit – report

Liverpool have reportedly named their price for any potential suitors interested in striking a deal for Caoimhin Kelleher this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international has featured nine times for the Reds this term (across all competitions) but has once again had to settle for a spot behind Alisson Becker in Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order.

There’s no shame in that whatsoever with our No. 1 recognised as the best goalkeeper in the world but there have been reports recently that Kelleher is searching for regular first-team football.

That’s something he will find hard to come by on Merseyside anytime soon, however, and a fresh report from the Daily Mail (via Rousing The Kop) claims that Liverpool have set a price tag of £20m on the 25-year-old.

Our German tactician has previously labelled our No. 62 as ‘absolutely exceptional‘ with the Cork-born talent so often impressing when called upon.

Liverpool are believed to have identified Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson as the ideal replacement for Kelleher if he is to move away with the likes of Brighton and Brentford previously linked with a move for the Irishman.

Klopp explained in the summer that only an ‘extraordinary offer’ would make him even consider selling the shot stopper but if the shot stopper is to push for a move away it appears that £20m is the fee we’d be seeking.

