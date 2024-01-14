‘It’s a dream’ – Liverpool transfer target has already made his thoughts about moving to Anfield very clear

Liverpool are believed to be keeping tabs on Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup ahead of a potential move and it appears the Reds may have a clear advantage over any other parties interested in a move for the midfielder.

The Denmark U21 international has caught the eye with a number of assured performances in the middle of the park in Serie A this term where he’s registered four assists in 20 games.

Jurgen Klopp signed four new midfielders in the summer following the exit of key players including James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho but it’s believed that our German tactician is still searching for further reinforcements in the engine room.

A move for Frendrup is more likely to come at the end of the season rather than this month but Liverpool would have a great chance of luring the 22-year-old to Merseyside given the fact the dynamic midfielder is a Reds supporter.

Speaking to Danish outlet Sjællandske Nyheder back in 2018 (via Liverpool Echo) about playing for Liverpool, he said: “It’s a dream I’ve always had, and I believe it will succeed. If I work hard, I believe in it.”

Just because Frendrup is a Liverpool fan doesn’t mean we will sign him with ease but you’d like to think it certainly increases our chances.

The Dane signed for Genoa from Brondby in January of 2022 and he’s become an integral part of the Italian side.

He has showed his versatility this term playing in both defensive and attacking midfield roles while also being deployed on either flank.

He’s under contract at Genoa until the summer of 2026 meaning the Seria A side could demand a sizeable fee if we’re to make a move for his services anytime soon.

