(Images) Mac Allister shares holiday snaps as he enjoys Liverpool break

Given the winter break for Liverpool at present, it’s no surprise to see that many of the players have been sharing images from their holidays – including Alexis Mac Allister.

Taking to his Instagram account, the world cup winner shared pictures of himself walking along a beach in Dubai.

READ MORE: (Image) Alexander-Arnold meets famous Liverpool fan at Milan fashion event

Using the simple caption of: ‘🧘’, it clearly attracted the attention of Kostas Tsimikas who wrote: ‘Leave the sunglasses there hermano 😂❤️’.

It’s great to see the camaraderie between Jurgen Klopp’s players and that they’re all enjoying their rest period from full throttle action.

You can view the images of Mac Allister via his Instagram account:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman