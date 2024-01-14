‘Argue about everything’ – Michael Oliver claims former Liverpool ace was ‘a nightmare to referee’

Michael Oliver has named one former Liverpool ace as the hardest footballer to referee.

The 38-year-old has been refereeing in the Premier League since 2010 and is recognised by some as the division’s best official.

That doesn’t mean the Northumberland-born referee hasn’t found it difficult to deal with some players during his career – naming ex-Red Craig Bellamy as ‘a nightmare’ to officiate and someone who ‘would argue about everything’.

Oliver shared his experiences with The Athletic in 2021, saying (via Liverpool.com): “Craig Bellamy was incredibly difficult. What you find is that some teams are difficult,” and “Teams that aren’t winning for a starter — that’s the same at every level — and teams who aren’t used to losing, the frustration level is higher for them.”

He added: “But one player, it would be Bellamy. I watched him for two or three years — I’m a Newcastle fan and you wanted him in your team because he was a winner. But he was a nightmare to referee because he would argue about everything. If you told him it was black, he’d tell you it was white.”

Bellamy, who is now Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Burnley, represented Liverpool across two spells during his lengthy career.

During his second spell at the club during the 2011-2012 season he helped the Reds win the League Cup under Sir Kenny Dalglish at Wembley against Cardiff.

Although the former Wales international was a brilliant player on his day Liverpool supporters may remember the 44-year-old due to his antics off the pitch.

He once attempted to attack then teammate John Arne Riise with a golf club while away with Liverpool after the pair had earlier shared a confrontation.

After hearing that story it’s probably no surprise to hear that Oliver has named Bellamy as the hardest player to referee!

