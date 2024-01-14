(Video) Mo Salah registers comical assist as Egypt open AFCON campaign with 2-2 draw

Despite Mo Salah scoring a penalty and registering an assist for Egypt during their opening game of AFCON the Liverpool superstar couldn’t win the game for his nation as they suffered a disappointing 2-2 draw with Mozambique.

The Pharaohs were heading towards defeat until a pitch side review of a foul inside the area in stoppage time allowed Salah to step up from 12 yards and fire home.

Egypt had taken the lead inside two minutes with our No. 11 registering an extremely fortunate assist.

The 31-year-old tried to strike an effort goal wards but mishit the ball before it fell to his teammate Mostafa Mohamed who fired home emphatically.

Mozambique struck twice before the hour mark to turn the game on its head but Salah came to the rescue with his late penalty.

One goal and one assist on his opening game of AFCON isn’t bad going for the forward!

Check his assist below via @TheRedmenTV on X: