(Video) Mo Salah salvages a point for Egypt at AFCON with emphatic stoppage time penalty

Mo Salah netted a 95th minute penalty to salvage a point for Egypt in their opening game of AFCON.

The Pharaohs took the lead inside two minutes but found themselves behind just before the hour mark due to two quick goals from Mozambique – a nation searching for their first ever win at AFCON.

With seven additional minutes awarded at Stade Félix Houphouet Boigny a penalty was awarded to Egypt following a VAR pitch side review by referee.

Up stepped our No. 11 who fired home emphatically with the ball striking the post on it’s way.

A draw is a disappointing result for Egypt but a point is of course better than nothing with Salah showing his class with a composed penalty in added time.

You can check the former AS Roma man’s goal below via @TransferSector on X: