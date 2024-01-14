(Video) Alan Shearer credits ‘brilliant’ Liverpool international; ‘fantastic both offensively and defensively’

Liverpool have a dressing room full of top talent and Alan Shearer couldn’t help but praise the performance one player, after our victory over Fulham.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Geordie said: “big mention, you know, for the young boy, he came on at Arsenal at the weekend, Conor Bradley.

“Then he got his start against Fulham, he was brilliant, he was fantastic both offensively and defensively. For someone so young to come in, I just thought he looked absolutely superb.”

Conor Bradley has been pushed into the limelight with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s knee injury but the Northern Ireland international has stood up to the test so far.

With it looking likely we’re going to need the 20-year-old for at least the next three games too, this run of form will stand the right-back in good stead for the tests ahead.

You can view Shearer’s comments (from 20:07) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

