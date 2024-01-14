(Video) Shearer comments on moving proposed Liverpool fixture to Saudi Arabia

It’s hard to ignore the growing influence of Saudi Arabia within world football and this had led to Alan Shearer commenting on the impact it could have on Liverpool.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, Gary Lineker asked what the reaction would be in England if (as they do in Spain for the Spanish Super Cup) the Carabao Cup final was played in the middle east.

The Match of the Day host asked: “how do you think that would be received here, if suddenly they went, ‘right, Middlesbrough, Chelsea, Fulham, Liverpool – you’re going to play in Saudi Arabia?”

The Geordie replied by saying: “it wouldn’t go down well at all.”

It’s a huge understatement from the 53-year-old as you can only imagine the backlash from our supporters and further afield, if the league cup final was moved thousands of miles away.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Liverpool playing in Saudi Arabia (from 36:58) via The Rest Is Football on Youtube:

