Kolo Toure shares one thing about Liverpool he found ‘really, really difficult’

Kolo Toure has praised Jurgen Klopp’s man management ability, highlighting the German’s unique ability to earn the respect of his players.

There was, of course, a period of adaptation to the intense demands of his style of football, with the 42-year-old admitting he found the first season under the ex-Dortmund bos ‘really, really difficult’.

“I think the way Jurgen manages, he manages teams with a lot of energy,” the former Red spoke on LFCTV’s Extra Time show.

“He wants the players to work and to work really hard, to run really, really hard. The first season was really, really difficult for most of the players – including me – because every session was high intensity.

“I really enjoyed the way he managed the players individually. Even players who don’t start the game, they love him because he gave them the respect, he gave them the support.”

The Ivorian played a key part in the early iteration of the 56-year-old’s first team at Anfield that came close to winning the Europa League in 2015/16.

So close to major silverware

It’s such a shame that Toure left L4 having not secured a major trophy – coming close to the Premier League in 2013/14 and the Europa League in 2015/16.

Whilst perhaps not one of the standout stars at the back in recent memory, there can be no denying that the Arsenal Invincible was a more than robust option at the back.

Certainly, in our view, he was unfairly maligned by some for his actions during our near-title win under Brendan Rodgers.

You’ll always be welcome back at Anfield, Kolo.

