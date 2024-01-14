G/A every 102 minutes: West Ham moving in for ‘incredibly fast’ Liverpool target – report

Liverpool could lose out on reported target Jeremie Frimpong if West Ham have their way.

Football Insider now reports that the Hammers are eager to complete a deal to land the Bayer Leverkusen fullback this January.

The Dutch youth international has been in impeccable form this term, amassing 17 goal contributions in 23 games (at a rate of a goal or assist every 102.23 minutes).

A trajectory set for the forward line?

One has to wonder where Frimpong will end up positionally in a few years at the rate he’s going.

In possession, the 23-year-old – described as ‘incredibly fast’ by sporting director Simon Rolfes (via Bundesliga.com) – acts more like a winger, becoming active in the final third, as is demonstrated by his ludicrous number of goal contributions.

With that in mind, it’s surely a possibility that the “right-back” will be converted into a more advanced position at some point in what could be a highly illustrious career.

In that case, we wouldn’t need to worry about what we might do with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley (depending of course on where we see our No.66 playing his best football for the remainder of his career).

