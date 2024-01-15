Endo on ‘tough game’ for Japan in Asian Cup opener; 100% dribble success for captain

Although we all do really want Wataru Endo to be back in Liverpool and helping our attack on four competitions, it’s great to see him play well for Japan in their opening Asian Cup game.

Taking to his X account, the captain of his nation wrote: ‘Was tough game but glad to win the first game of the tournament! Keep it going!!’

The 4-2 victory over Vietnam will stand the Samurai Blue in good stead, as they look ahead to games against Indonesia and Iraq in the same group.

Belief will be within the nation that the ultimate prize of lifting silverware at the end of the competition is a real possibility and our No.3 will be hoping it’s him who is handed the crowning moment.

Given his performance that saw his record 100% dribble success and 89% accurate passes (via sofascore.com), the midfielder is in the mood to continue his fine Anfield form.

Jurgen Klopp has already joked that he hopes both the former Stuttgart man and Mo Salah will be knocked out early so that they’re back on Merseyside soon but the chances of both are slim.

With both players being captain of their countries too, if we don’t see an early exit then it would be nice to see both given the honour of leading their side to success.

We wish them both luck and will be supporting from afar, for the duration of both tournaments.

You can view the post from Endo via his X account:

アジアカップ初戦、勝つことができました！

次も難しい試合になると思いますが、良い準備して頑張ります💪🔥

.

Was tough game but glad to win the first game of the tournament!

Keep it going!!#アジアカップ #AsianCup pic.twitter.com/mbNqmrSrbp — 遠藤 航 (Wataru Endo) (@wataru0209) January 14, 2024

