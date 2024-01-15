Everton set for further points deduction that could change face of Merseyside football – Ornstein

Liverpool fans have our eyes set on the top of the table this season, whilst Everton are worrying once again about going down.

To add insult to injury of the previous points deduction earlier in the campaign, David Ornstein has now reported that things are about to get worse.

Writing for The Athletic, he said: ‘Everton and Nottingham Forest are expecting to be referred to an independent commission over breaches of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR)…

READ MORE: Liverpool set to be handed more 12:30 KO misery following next international break – report

‘Under the guidelines both clubs are now at risk of a fine or a points deduction with formal notification of any charges set to come on Monday (15/01).’

Having preformed better this season than the relegation battles that followed poor displays in the previous two campaigns, a double deduction would serious affect chances of survival.

Currently the Blues sit just one point above the drop zone and any further lost points would obviously see them fall deeper into trouble.

READ MORE: (Video) Shearer comments on moving proposed Liverpool fixture to Saudi Arabia

It seems that the days of a friendly Merseyside relationship have gone and so there will no doubt be some Reds who revel in this news.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens to our neighbours but this could well be a decision that ultimately ends their status as a top tier club.

Some will be happy, some won’t but it could be a moment that changes the landscape of Merseyside football forever.

You can view the Everton update via @David_Ornstein on X:

🚨 Everton + Nottingham Forest expecting to be informed on Monday that they’ve been found in breach of PL profitability & sustainability rules for 3yr cycle to June 2023. Both have prepared mitigation & will launch robust defences @TheAthleticFC #EFC #NFFC https://t.co/Rrz5YDSPIk — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 14, 2024

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman