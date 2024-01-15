Bobby Firmino linked with shock Premier League return; Liverpool fans will hate rumoured club – report

Bobby Firmino will forever be known as a Liverpool legend but he may be about to add another English club to his CV, if recent reports are to be believed.

As reported by Matt Law for the Telegraph, Chelsea are interested in signing the Brazilian on a short-term loan deal from his current club Al-Ahli.

It seems that everything hasn’t quite gone to plan in Saudi Arabia and after a run of 18 games in all competitions without a goal, our former No.9 could be moving again.

READ MORE: (Video) Every Liverpool fan will say same thing about Mo Salah after Japanese game video

With Karim Benzema also touted as a possible Stamford Bridge target, it looks like the Saudi Pro League hasn’t been the perfect move for several of the players who are currently out there.

After leaving Anfield on a free transfer last summer, it will be very strange to consider the prospect of the 32-year-old wearing any other kit in the Premier League.

If we had a choice of any team for the former Hoffenheim forward to play for, Mauricio Pochettino’s would probably be very low on the list too.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool attacker spotted in La Liga crowd during Anfield break

Although we all want our much-loved striker to be happy, there will be a lot of crossed fingers that it’s not London that he calls his new home.

It’s certainly worth keeping an eye on but Jordan Henderson and Bobby Firmino may well be wishing they’d followed James Milner’s lead of staying in England, rather than chasing the riches of the middle east.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman