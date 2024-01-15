Overseas club due to fly in for talks on Liverpool player at coach’s ‘request’ – journalist

One Liverpool player is set to be the subject of transfer talks involving a club from South America, according to a Brazilian journalist.

Julio Miguel Neto took to X on Monday morning to share reports of representatives from Flamengo planning a ‘trip’ to Europe for discussions about various targets, one of whom is said to be Thiago Alcantara.

The reporter claims that the 32-year-old is a ‘request’ from Tite, the coach of the Rio de Janeiro-based outfit, although they’re expected to analyse the midfielder’s fitness situation before deciding whether or not to submit an offer for him.

It’s also stated that Liverpool have ‘no interest’ in maintaining the player beyond the end of his contract in June, which could help to facilitate a departure from Anfield.

It’s now been almost nine months since Thiago last kicked a ball in anger for Liverpool, with his comeback seemingly pushed back more times than the completion date for a slow-moving construction project.

Last week, Pep Lijnders said that the Reds’ number 6 wouldn’t be fit to resume playing until February at the earliest, by which stage the season will be nearly two-thirds complete and the clock will be very much ticking towards the 32-year-old departing on a free transfer.

It looks increasingly as if his time at Anfield will conclude in the summer, as it’ll become harder to justify paying him £200,000 per week (Capology) at this stage of his career, particularly given his worrying injury record.

Should this be Thiago’s last campaign at Liverpool, hopefully he can recover in time to make a meaningful contribution to Jurgen Klopp’s side. A player of his ability and experience could be crucial in terms of squad depth and dressing room nous if we’re still involved across multiple competitions in April and May.

Even if his Reds career appears to be approaching its denouement, it might yet have one big final act which could define his time on Merseyside.

