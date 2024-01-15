‘See you soon…’ – Cody Gakpo shares huge news on Instagram, Liverpool teammates react swiftly

Cody Gakpo’s life is about to change massively in 2024.

The Liverpool forward took to Instagram on Monday evening to share the news that he and his partner Noa van der Bij are expecting their first child, posting Polaroid images of the bump and a baby-sized Reds shirt with ‘Daddy 18’ on the back.

The 24-year-old made the announcement on social media with the caption ‘See you soon our little one 🤍 feeling so blessed 🙏🏾’, and a few of his Anfield teammates were quick to express their congratulations, including Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones and Conor Bradley.

Everyone at Empire of the Kop would also like to congratulate Cody and Noa on this wonderful life-changing news, and wish them all the best as the couple start a family.

You can view Gakpo’s Instagram post below, via codymathesgakpo: