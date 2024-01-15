Pep Lijnders says Liverpool have an ‘incredible’ 22-year-old who makes a huge difference on the pitch

Is there another Liverpool footballer around who’s had a glow-up that comes anything close to Curtis Jones’ in 2023/24.

Yes, yes, there’s a more than strong case for Virgil van Dijk this term, though Pep Lijnders also felt this moment in time called for some special praise for the Scouse Academy graduate too.

The former NEC boss called attention to the 22-year-old’s performances for England’s Young Lions,

“He always shows up, he’s this player who really leads with the ball and without the ball,” the Dutchman told the club’s official website.

“He played an incredible [U21] Euros, for me he was the best player there. He is so influential for the team, with the ball and without the ball.

“It’s really cool to see how he shows up every time again. We are really happy and proud with him that he can give so much impulse every game again and again.”

A player in rhythm

Curtis Jones has always been one of those footballers who needs the regular rhythm of game time to get the most out of him.

And goodness me, have we got the best out of the Englishman this term.

The midfielder has a whopping seven goal contributions already in 21 appearances (across all competitions) – his highest tally in senior football since the 2020/21 campaign (nine in 34 appearances).

At this rate, he’ll more than likely have at least a further 13 attempts to match that this year.

