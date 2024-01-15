(Image) Liverpool attacker spotted in La Liga crowd during Anfield break

Given our break from Premier League action, it’s no surprise to see members of the Liverpool squad being spotted around the world.

One such example was Darwin Nunez who captured watching Almeria, his former club in Spain.

The La Liga outfit drew 0-0 at home with Girona, a game that our No.9 probably wished he was on the pitch to get himself a goal.

The 24-year-old clearly enjoyed his time at the Power Horse Stadium and it’s always nice to see a player returning to a place that gave them a chance on their way to Anfield fame and glory.

You can view the image of Nunez via @AnythingLFC_ on X:

Darwin Nunez visiting his old club Almería today during his time off! pic.twitter.com/kA30FXo0EG — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) January 14, 2024

