Another Liverpool incoming now confirmed by the club; Klopp says he’s ‘outstanding’

Calvin Ramsay’s loan spell with Preston North End has been officially cut short, with the player having returned to Liverpool.

The update in question was delivered by the club’s official X account, with the Scot struggling for minutes following struggles with injury and a bout of COVID.

Calvin Ramsay has returned to the Reds from his loan spell at Championship side Preston North End. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2024

The right-back first signed for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds from Aberdeen back in the summer of 2022.

Plenty more to come from Ramsay

At 20 years of age, it’s far from disastrous that Ramsay hasn’t enjoyed the amount of first-team football we’d have liked by this point.

It’s positive too that he looks set to go out on another loan spell for the remainder of the season, with James Pearce reporting that the club is keen for him to get first-team minutes.

What a frustrating start to life at Anfield for the young fullback!

Ultimately, though, if Jurgen Klopp thinks he’s ‘outstanding’ and a ‘real talent’ (BBC), we have to imagine he’s a footballer worth waiting for if we can get him the minute his development requires.

