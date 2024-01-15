‘Grave concerns’: Liverpool CR mayor issues sharp response to Premier League charges against Everton

Steve Rotheram has issued a statement following the Premier League’s decision to hit Everton with further sanctions over a breach of Profit and Sustainability rules.

The Liverpool City Region mayor shared his ‘grave concerns’ in an official statement released on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon.

I have grave concerns about today's @premierleague announcement and the transparency of the entire process. This is not about one club. This is about ensuring our game is open and fair. pic.twitter.com/7bsB6m5CNC — Steve Rotheram (@MetroMayorSteve) January 15, 2024

Nottingham Forest are also at risk of a points deduction, with the English top-flight bringing similar charges against the relegation-battlers, according to The Guardian.

What on earth is happening with Man City?

We can appreciate the process in question must be meticulous, so, naturally going through, say, Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play will require a greater time commitment.

That said, you can completely understand the frustrations of a fanbase that, quite rightly, feels they’ve not only had the book thrown at them but also been bludgeoned half to death with it.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s formidable outfit is free to carry on dominating English and European football.

Presumably, we’ll get to the Sky Blues eventually, but it very much seems like cooperation is working to Everton’s detriment, whilst City’s delaying tactics are met with a wry smile and a cartoonish “oh, you little rascals!”

