(Photo) Liverpool player nearing full return to the pitch with huge four-word update

Andy Robertson has indeed stepped up his recovery efforts after sustaining shoulder issue on international duty.

The Scotland star shared photography of his latest ball work on the pitch, with the fullback promising supporters that he’s only ‘a good week away’ from a full return.

Whilst we’ve managed to survive without the left-back’s talents for the season thus far, thanks in no small part to the availability of Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez.

That said, we’re more than looking forward to having the world-class defender back in the first-XI in the near future.

You can catch the Scottish international’s Instagram story here