(Video) Every Liverpool fan will say same thing about Mo Salah after Japanese game video

Mo Salah is remarkably good at football but it seems that he’s also got plenty of other talents, something which Kostas Tsimikas quickly found out.

In a video for the club’s X account, the pair were tasked with playing Daruma Otoshi which is a Japanese game.

After first watching the Greek Scouser struggle to complete the task of hitting blocks, our Egyptian King stepped up for some first-time success.

This will surely lead to every supporter stating that our No.11 can excel at anything he puts his mind to!

You can watch the video of Salah and Tsimikas via @LFC on X:

Who was the winner? 🤔 A few weeks ago, Kostas and Mo tried one of the Japanese New Year games, Daruma Otoshi! @LFCJapan 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Fh8MnkSbai — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2024

