(Video) Neville backs Spurs to catch Liverpool after Old Trafford draw

Liverpool are still sitting top of the league, despite our winter break meaning that we had the weekend off but Gary Neville thinks it’s a matter of time before we’re caught.

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast on Sky Sports, the former defender said about Tottenham: “I think they can get close to Arsenal and Liverpool this season, I think, if they get those players back…

“If they can go out of the FA Cup and have the Premier League just to focus on and get all the players fit, they could be really dangerous because I don’t see any team that plays better football than them.

“And if they can be clinical and keep that defence together and the goalkeeper continues as he is, they could run close towards the the end of the season.

“They’re sort of getting towards sort of three and two [place in the Premier League], they won’t win the league I don’t think but I think I do think they can really be dangerous.”

Given the fact that Ange Postecoglou’s side dropped points at Old Trafford, it seems bold to say that they’re set to catch up with the Reds at this stage.

It also seems to ignore that we too are missing a lot of players and once we’re back to full strength we should have a greater chance of success, the difference being that we’re still winning games in the mean time.

You can watch Neville’s comments (from 13:26) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

