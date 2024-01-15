James Pearce provides Calvin Ramsay future update after premature Anfield return

It’s not been the best season for loan success at Liverpool and now that Calvin Ramsay’s return from Preston has been confirmed, there’s another update on his future.

Taking to X, James Pearce reported: ‘Calvin Ramsay set to go out on loan elsewhere in the second half of the season after being recalled from Preston. #LFC keen for him to play regular first-team football.’

It seems then that the Scot will only be briefly returning to Merseyside, before once again looking for a new club and hoping to play more football.

After seeing Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Fabio Carvalho and Owen Beck’s loan spells ended early too, it’s not been the most successful period for youngsters looking for more game time.

The right-back seemingly will not be given the chance to compete with Conor Bradley for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s position in the side, showing where he currently sits in the pecking order too.

The next club will be key for the 20-year-old and he will be desperate to just be able to play football once again, even if it’s at a lower level club.

Hopefully injuries can be behind the former Aberdeen defender and he can really kick on now, showing everyone why Jurgen Klopp signed him.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see who is decided as the best club for him – for the rest of the season.

Calvin Ramsay set to go out on loan elsewhere in the second half of the season after being recalled from Preston. #LFC keen for him to play regular first-team football. https://t.co/wiVgsnGIsp — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 15, 2024

