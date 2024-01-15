Madrid chief Florentino Perez speaks out on Kylian Mbappe amid Liverpool transfer rumours

Florentino Perez is one the latest names in football to stick his oar in when it comes to the future of PSG’s highly sought-after forward, Kylian Mbappe.

The Real Madrid chief was predictably coy when discussing the Frenchman and Real Madrid’s reported interest in quotes relayed by Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter).

🚨⚪️ Florentino Pérez: “Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid? This is not the day to comment on that topic”. “Real Madrid are enjoying these players”. pic.twitter.com/yxxxe5eH9r — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2024

Despite the finances of a potential deal involving the 25-year-old being mind-boggling enough without getting a transfer fee involved, Liverpool continue to be one of the main clubs tipped to throw their hat into the ring.

What are the reports saying?

Jason Burt of The Telegraph recently published a piece illustrating Mbappe’s outrageous wage demands.

Allegedly, £64.5m a year AFTER TAX, for those wondering.

Just to be clear, in case there are any lingering doubts over Empire’s position on the matter – there is no chance of Liverpool committing to chasing the World Cup winner this summer.

He’s a truly fabulous footballer and we’ve no doubt he’ll make waves wherever he does end up beyond the summer of 2024.

But it sure as hell won’t be at Anfield. Sorry!

