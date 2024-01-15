Madrid chief Florentino Perez speaks out on Kylian Mbappe amid Liverpool transfer rumours

News
Posted by

Florentino Perez is one the latest names in football to stick his oar in when it comes to the future of PSG’s highly sought-after forward, Kylian Mbappe.

The Real Madrid chief was predictably coy when discussing the Frenchman and Real Madrid’s reported interest in quotes relayed by Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite the finances of a potential deal involving the 25-year-old being mind-boggling enough without getting a transfer fee involved, Liverpool continue to be one of the main clubs tipped to throw their hat into the ring.

READ MORE: Pep Lijnders says Liverpool have an ‘incredible’ 22-year-old who makes a huge difference on the pitch

READ MORE: Another Liverpool incoming now confirmed by the club; Klopp says he’s ‘outstanding’

What are the reports saying?

Jason Burt of The Telegraph recently published a piece illustrating Mbappe’s outrageous wage demands.

Allegedly, £64.5m a year AFTER TAX, for those wondering.

Just to be clear, in case there are any lingering doubts over Empire’s position on the matter – there is no chance of Liverpool committing to chasing the World Cup winner this summer.

Mbappe’s wage demands make a Liverpool move impossible – (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

He’s a truly fabulous footballer and we’ve no doubt he’ll make waves wherever he does end up beyond the summer of 2024.

But it sure as hell won’t be at Anfield. Sorry!

🚨EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Signing Summerville over Bakayoko makes more sense, the young LFC star who could save Reds a fortune, January window latest and much more!

More Stories Florentino Pérez Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *