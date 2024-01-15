‘Ramping up work’ – Report drops encouraging Liverpool injury update; possible return date mooted

Andy Robertson’s recovery from a shoulder injury appears to be making discernible progress, according to reports on Monday.

As per the Daily Mail, the Liverpool left-back is ‘progressing well’ and ‘ramping up work on the training pitch’ as he draws closer to a return to action, having been sidelined since October when he incurred the problem while playing for Scotland.

The 29-year-old has partaken in warm weather training in Dubai recently during the Reds’ mid-season break, with most of the fitness work he’s now due to undertake back on Merseyside set to be outdoors.

Robertson hasn’t yet been given the green light for contact training, although the report claims that he’s ‘still on track to return to team training at the end of this month or early February’.

After James Pearce indicated last Thursday that the Scotland captain is ‘less than a fortnight away from full training again’ and ‘could be back by the end of January’, it certainly looks as if the left-back is closing in on a welcome return to action.

Liverpool have also had to cope without Kostas Tsimikas in recent weeks after he broke his collarbone just before Christmas, with Joe Gomez deputising commendably on the left-hand side of defence in the meantime.

The best-case scenario would see Robertson being fit enough to at least make the matchday squad for the quickfire Premier League double header against Chelsea and Arsenal in just over two weeks’ time, but a more realistic target may be the home clash against Burnley on 10 February.

Jurgen Klopp will almost certainly be asked for a further update when he addresses the media later this week ahead of the Reds’ trip to Bournemouth on Sunday, and fingers crossed that there’ll be more good news on the 29-year-old over the coming days.

