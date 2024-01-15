Fabrizio Romano: ‘Keep an eye on’ reported Liverpool target with ‘super-interesting clause’

Fabrizio Romano has said that one reported Liverpool transfer target has a ‘super-interesting’ release clause which’ll activate in the summer.

The Reds are among numerous clubs monitoring Jeremie Frimpong, with Bayer Leverkusen aware of growing interest in the right-back (Football Insider).

Speaking on Kick, the Italian transfer reporter ruled out the possibility of the 23-year-old going anywhere this month, but said that the situation may be one to ‘keep an eye on’ once the season ends.

Romano said: “Frimpong is staying at Bayer Leverkusen. Leverkusen will not sell any player in January. All the big players will stay at the club, and Frimpong in the summer will have a release clause.

“The clause is going to be €40m [£34.4m]; super-interesting clause for one of the best full-backs in the world, so keep an eye on him in the summer transfer window, not in January.”

READ MORE: ‘Real possibility…’ – Journalist advises to ‘keep an eye on Liverpool’ in transfer race for 22y/o

READ MORE: ‘See you soon…’ – Cody Gakpo shares huge news on Instagram, Liverpool teammates react swiftly

Frimpong has been one of the main reasons for Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title challenge, with 12 goal contributions in the division and 17 in all competitions for Xabi Alonso’s side this season (Transfermarkt).

Those are phenomenal figures for a wing-back to rack up, highlighting him as a player who – similar to Trent Alexander-Arnold – simply loves to get forward and make a telling contribution in the opposition half.

In the meantime, Liverpool fans will be eager to see how Conor Bradley fares in the absence of the injured England international. If the 20-year-old echoes the sort of impact that Jarell Quansah has made this term, the Reds might be keen not to stunt his growth by spending a substantial figure on a new signing.

In any event, Frimpong looks set to stay put at Leverkusen for at least the remainder of this campaign. However, if he continues to be such a potent right-sided threat and his team go on to win the Bundesliga, you can be sure that his name will be among the most dominant in the summer transfer window.

As Romano says, keep an eye to the 23-year-old over the coming months…

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 20 Review 🤩: Kevin De Bruyne vs Michael Olise? Don’t sell Salah, Estupinan vs Trent? The WILDCARD pick managers must consider