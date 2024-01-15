‘We will see…’ – Romano drops transfer claim on LFC-linked 28y/o who Mourinho dubbed ‘phenomenal’

Fabrizio Romano has dropped an intriguing claim on the future of Joshua Kimmich, who’s been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks.

Spanish outlet AS reported in late December that the Reds are at the head of the queue for the Bayern Munich midfielder, who’s now into the final 18 months of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking on Kick, the Italian transfer reporter ruled out the prospect of a January exit for the 28-year-old, although he was rather more coy regarding what could happen from the summer onwards.

Romano said: “Kimmich is staying at Bayern at least until the end of the season. Then we will see.”

Ben Jacobs recently hinted that Liverpool would be a more plausible destination for Kimmich than other rumoured Premier League suitors such as Chelsea, which offers encouragement that the Reds may be the club to eventually bring the Germany international to England.

Hailes as ‘an absolutely phenomenal player’ by Jose Mourinho (DAZN, via GOAL), the 28-year-old boasts a wealth of experience (more than 500 senior games at club and international level) and would also afford Jurgen Klopp the sort of versatility the LFC manager would love to have at this moment in time.

The Bayern maesto is chiefly a number 6 but can also play at right-back, a role where Conor Bradley could be set to thrive after being thrust into the team in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose own conversion into a fully-fledged midfielder might be facilitated by the arrival of someone like Kimmich or Jeremie Frimpong.

From Romano’s update, we can take it that there won’t be any move made for the Germany international this month, but it could be an altogether different story once the summer rolls around.

