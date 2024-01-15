‘What I am hearing’: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool-linked winger is one to watch this January

Donyell Malen could be one to watch when it comes to January window ongoings, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The well-trusted transfer insider revealed that the Borussia Dortmund wide man (linked to the Reds by the Daily Express) is keen to ‘try something different’.

“I would still keep an eye on Malen until the end of the January window,” the Guardian journalist spoke on streaming platform Kick.

“Nothing is concrete now, nothing is advanced, but in case an opportunity appears, I think Donyell Malen could leave Borussia Dortmund in January.

“If not in January I still see him leaving in the summer transfer window because, probably, from what I am hearing, the player wants to try something different.”

It coincides with the arrival of Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho, returning for his second spell at the Bundesliga club.

Could Liverpool look to take advantage?

Whilst Malen is soon to be on the border of inacceptability when it comes to the age profile our recruitment team is willing to target, he could be a left-of-field option to bolster the forward line in January.

The 24-year-old (25 on January 19) is in the same percentile (99th) for non-penalty xG as his likely tutor, Mo Salah, despite taking a higher volume of shots, according to FBref.

His ability to effectively carry the ball (77th percentile) and take on a man (86th percentile for successful take-ons) would surely also raise a few eyebrows in the data department.

One to keep an eye, if not quite appearing to be the leading target to fill our No.11’s shoes in the long-term at the moment.

