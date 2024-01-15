(Video) “That would be my dream” – Sven-Goran Eriksson open for opportunity to manage Liverpool legends

The footballing world was rocked by the news that former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has been diagnosed with terminal cancer but reinvigorated at the chance to make his Liverpool dreams come true.

Following his confirmation of supporting the Reds, a rally began for him to be handed the opportunity to manage the club in our upcoming legends game against Ajax.

This led to the Swedish coach to be asked whether he would entertain this idea and he swiftly responded by stating: “That would be my dream.”

With this all starting by fans online, it seems to really be gathering pace and let’s hope we see the 75-year-old handed the chance to oversee a game at Anfield as our manager.

You can view Sven-Goran Eriksson’s comments via @GMB on X:

'That would be my dream!' After Sven-Goran Eriksson said he 'always wished to be the manager of Liverpool', supporters have backed the idea of the 75-year-old managing the LFC Legends side in a charity home match against Ajax in March. pic.twitter.com/dsAY9TfUJb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 15, 2024

