What transfer insider’s sources are now saying about Liverpool and Michael Olise

Liverpool could do with some defensive reinforcement in January but it seems the club is also keeping an eye further afield on potential signings for the summer.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is one name that has entered the transfer consciousness of late following a string of remarkable performances for the Eagles.

ESPN’s Mark Ogden now reports that the Reds are joined by Chelsea and Manchester United in holding interest in the former Manchester City target.

READ MORE: ‘The things I saw!’: Athletic journo spots telling Mo Salah sign at Egypt’s AFCON base

READ MORE: Kolo Toure shares one thing about Liverpool he found ‘really, really difficult’

Why on earth would you go to London/Manchester?

Barring the return of the blue half of Manchester, we have to ask: why the bloody hell would a footballer consider the projects at Manchester United or Chelsea over that on the successful side of Merseyside?

The Red Devils may frantically point to the arrival of INEOS CEO Jim Ratcliffe as the first sign of positive change at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are hardly in great shape themselves, even if they do boast a top-class manager in Mauricio Pochettino.

Perhaps it comes down to what anyone can offer in wages and game time.

Though, surely if you’re in Olise’s shoes, watching a rebuilt Liverpool side set its sights on all four possible trophies in a “transitionary season”, you have to wonder at the dizzying heights to come.

🚨EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Signing Summerville over Bakayoko makes more sense, the young LFC star who could save Reds a fortune, January window latest and much more!