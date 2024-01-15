Unrecognisable Liverpool cult hero shares Premier League coaching dream after not being ‘physically well’ at Anfield

Liverpool have had a host of players achieve cult hero status in the past but one man who had a week of dreams for the Reds, has his eyes set on a return one day.

Speaking with the Liverpool ECHO, Andrea Dossena said: “At the moment the best in football means the Premier League so yes, one day I would like to coach in England.”

Before going on to comment on his Anfield career by stating: “I wasn’t physically well. It wasn’t his fault but I understood that I had to work on my own. But being inexperienced I didn’t do it. My fault!”

The now manager of Pro Vercelli clearly has his heart set on a return to England as a manger in the future, something which will require a lot of work as he starts in the third tier of Italian football.

The 42-year-old famously scored against Manchester United and Real Madrid in the same week for Rafa Benitez’s side, something which will likely never be forgotten by any fan.

Hearing that the fixture schedule meant that the left-back wasn’t at his physical peak may explain why this form wasn’t always on show, with these two finishes being his only goals as a Red.

We’ll all be sending good wishes for the former defender, as his journey to achieving a coaching dream can now begin whilst he sports an entirely new look on the sidelines.

The man who we were used to seeing with a shaven head during his two years with the club, is now showing off his long locks in his technical area.

Perhaps our paths will cross again one day, Andrea!

