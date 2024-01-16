Celtic interested in recently recalled Liverpool ace; Klopp may only sanction departure in late January – report

Celtic are keen on a move for one Liverpool youngster this summer despite the 21-year-old only being recalled from a loan spell in Scotland earlier this month.

Owen Beck made 20 appearances for Dundee during the first half of the campaign and made a positive impact at Dens Park with a number of energetic displays.

The Wrexham-born talent has returned to Anfield while both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas continue to recover from their respective injuries.

The duo could return to action, or team training at least, by the end of January, however, meaning that Beck could be on the move once again and Football Scotland are reporting that the Scottish champions are interested in a move for our No. 63.

READ MORE: (Video) PGMOL release official audio from Odegaard handball incident at Anfield; ref got it so wrong

The report adds that Brendan Rodgers’ side have been tracking the Welshman since October while their city rivals Rangers also hold interest in the defender.

Beck, the great-nephew of Liverpool legend Ian Rush, has made two senior appearances for the Merseysiders so far during his career after he was signed from Stoke City at U13 level.

The Wales youth international has also spent time previously on loan at Famalicao in Portugal’s top flight as well as Bolton Wanderers.

The talented full-back will have learned a lot during his career so far from just training alongside his fellow defenders such as Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold – the hope is that he can continue to benefit from his loan spells to ensure he returns to Anfield a better player.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 20 Review 🤩: Kevin De Bruyne vs Michael Olise? Don’t sell Salah, Estupinan vs Trent? The WILDCARD pick managers must consider