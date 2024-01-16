(Video) PL chief confirms ‘date set’ for Man City trial over 115 financial breaches

It’s no secret to anyone in the world of football that Manchester City are currently being investigated for 115 financial breaches but the wait goes on for when they will ever actually be punished for them.

When questioned by the Culture, Media and Sport Committee at a select committee meeting, Premier League chief Richard Masters said: “If any club, whether they are the current champions or otherwise, are found in breach of spending rules before the year ’23, they would be in the exact same position as Everton and Nottingham Forest.

“But the volume and character of the charges laid before Man City, which I cannot be talked about at all, are being heard in a different environment. There is a date set for that proceeding, which I can’t tell you, but it is progressing.”

This will come as a positive to many supporters who are awaiting comeuppance for Pep Guardiola’s side but not act as much solace to Everton and Nottingham Forest in particular.

It seems that the wait goes on for the side from the Etihad Stadium, leading to a decision that will likely rock the world of football – for better or worse.

