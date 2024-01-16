‘Bigger mistake by LFC’ – Former Liverpool player hits out at Joe Cole regrets on Anfield move

Liverpool fans were perhaps shocked to see that Joe Cole has declared that he regretted moving to the club and one former player has shared his thoughts on the outburst.

Taking to X, John Aldridge wrote: ‘Well Joe things didn’t change when you signed!!😉 A bigger mistake by lfc who were desperate at the time!! take care’.

This was in retaliation to a headline from the Liverpool ECHO following comments from the 42-year-old that read: ‘I wish I hadn’t signed for Liverpool – I only joined them because I was wrecked.’

It’s good to see someone stand up for the name of our club and there aren’t many more proud Scousers and Reds than our former striker.

So many of us would kill for the chance to have one second on the pitch in a red shirt and for someone to be so disrespectful about us, isn’t great to see.

In 42 games across three seasons, in which one was spent on loan with Lille, the impact from the Londoner was far from rememberable.

Add onto this that it was a period when the side was far from the quality we see today, then it was a perfect opportunity to shine above some pretty average teammates at Anfield.

Instead of pointing fingers at the club, perhaps the former Chelsea man should question his attitude whilst on Merseyside and now when talking about a former employer.

You can view Aldridge’s comments on Cole via @Realaldo474 on X:

Well Joe things didn’t change when you signed!!😉A bigger mistake by lfc who were desperate at the time!!take care pic.twitter.com/vELUITyTvr — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) January 16, 2024

