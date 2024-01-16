Paul Gorst wowed by Liverpool academy gem who’s making a huge impression behind the scenes

Paul Gorst has named one academy prospect at Liverpool who’s held in especially high esteem by the club and has already shown why ‘great efforts’ were made to sign him.

The 16-year-old was signed from Leicester City’s youth ranks last September and was called up to train with the Reds’ first team before long, even being named among the substitutes for three senior matches by Jurgen Klopp (Transfermarkt).

Speaking on The Blood Red Podcast, the Liverpool Echo was asked to name ‘the most exciting young player in the academy’ who ‘fans won’t have heard of’.

Gorst replied: “That they won’t have heard of? Well I like Trey Nyoni. He’s only been there a few months and he’s already making the bench for the senior games and they think massively of him at Kirkby.

“He’s a bit of a goalscoring midfielder; he scored in the mini derby in September. You can see why Liverpool made great efforts to get him from Leicester.”

Gorst mentioned the impact that Nyoni has made for Liverpool’s under-18s, scoring against their Everton counterparts during a rich vein of form in his first few weeks on Merseyside.

The teenager was duly drafted into the under-21 side, for whom he’s made five appearances (Transfermarkt), and his involvement with the first team suggests that he might just get a senior debut before the end of the season if circumstances allow for it.

We’d venture to suggest that plenty of LFC fans are already familiar with the 16-year-old midfielder given the impact he’s made, but the point about him making a massive impression so soon still stands.

We’ve seen the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah successfully make the step-up from the academy to the first team in recent years. If Nyoni can continue his current rate of progress, you wouldn’t back against him being the next enduring star to emerge from Liverpool’s youth ranks.

