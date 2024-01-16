(Image) Klopp’s ‘real impact’ option has shared positive injury update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans will be very aware that we have a lengthy injury list at the moment and so news of one player nearing a return can only be viewed as a positive.

Taking to his Instagram, Ben Doak posted an image of himself in action for the Reds along with the caption: ‘⌛🤞’.

It seems that the Scot isn’t yet back training but has been handed some positive news that his return to action isn’t too far away.

With Mo Salah at AFCON, the prospect of another attacking option can only be viewed as a big plus and let’s hope it’s sooner rather than later that we see the youngster back on the pitch.

One man who will be happier than most is Jurgen Klopp who said (via liverpoolfc.com): “He had these minutes with us, had a real impact, Europa League and stuff like this” about his player in the past.

You can view the post via Doak’s Instagram stories:

