(Video) John Oliver starts naming Liverpool’s starting XI in brilliant Emmy acceptance speech

The Emmy Awards took place in USA overnight, and John Oliver’s acceptance speech was a memorable one from a Liverpool fan’s perspective.

The comedian won the inaugural Outstanding Scripted Variety Series gong for his Last Week Tonight show, and worked plenty of humour into his various ‘thank yous’ upon receiving the prize.

Towards the end of the speech he proceeded to rattle off the Reds’ starting XI, but he only got through Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk before being rushed off stage by Doris Hancox, the mother of awards host Anthony Anderson.

It was just a pity that, for the sake of an extra 40 seconds or so, he wasn’t allowed to continue until he got 11 names out, and one can only wonder how he’d have fared with the pronunciation of Dominik Szoboszlai!

You can view Oliver’s acceptance speech below, via The Hollywood Reporter on X (formerly Twitter):