Liverpool defender records hugely impressive speed; not who you would expect

Jurgen Klopp loves playing a defence with a high line, meaning that Liverpool need pace to cover any counter attacks and one man has proven that he has that raw ability to perform this role.

As shared on the Bundesliga website, it can be seen that Sepp van den Berg has clocked a top speed of 34.78 km/h which is among the fastest speed of any defender in the division.

The 22-year-old is an oddity so far this season, in that he has actually enjoyed some success during his loan spell away from Anfield.

Making 19 appearances across all competitions and playing in 85% of available minutes in the league (via transfermarkt), shows that the Dutchman is a pivotal part of his new side.

With Mainz currently sitting in 16th of 18 teams though, it’s set to be an important second-half of the campaign for the club.

There’s such a high level of competition at centre-back for the Reds that it’s going to be hard for the former Preston loanee to force his way into the first-team, once he’s back on Merseyside.

However, the best way that he can do this is by impressing during his time at our manager’s former club and let’s hope we’re left with no decision other than having to put him back in our squad.

With Joel Matip possibly leaving this summer too, the answer may already be on our books for who we could replace him with.

